3 Notable 'Pelosi-isms' From the Former Speaker

Nancy Pelosi is retiring from Congress after 39 years, and her hometown San Francisco Chronicle has compiled a list of notable "Pelosi-isms" from over the years. In the view of Chronicle columnist Joe Garofoli, the former House speaker "was not a soaring orator," but she nonetheless managed to be a "master communicator." Here are three of them:

"Don't agonize, organize." This was Pelosi's tweak of a similar phrase from labor activist and songwriter Joe Hill, who told people before his death, "Don't mourn, organize." Pelosi used the phrase often to urge people to stop whining, and it "represents her bias toward action, not grandstanding," writes Garofoli.