Op-Ed: Lane Kiffin Shows the Mess That Is College Football

The move college football was bracing for happened: Lane Kiffin, one of the biggest coaches in the game, left Ole Miss for rival LSU. What's remarkable is that Kiffin made the decision with Ole Miss on the brink of making its very first College Football Playoff, and now the team will play without the coach that led them there. As a result of all this, "the wildly popular, yet terminally broken sport of college football is never going to be the same," writes Stewart Mandel at the Athletic. "Fans are now going to expect their school to fire a lame-duck coach as early as possible in the season to get a head start on hiring the next one," he writes. "And coaches who really want another job now have cover to leave their team early, even if that team has an opportunity to win the national championship."