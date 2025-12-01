Op-Ed: Lane Kiffin Shows the Mess That Is College Football

The move college football was bracing for happened: Lane Kiffin, one of the biggest coaches in the game, left Ole Miss for rival LSU. What's remarkable is that Kiffin made the decision with Ole Miss on the brink of making its very first College Football Playoff, and now the team will play without the coach that led them there. As a result of all this, "the wildly popular, yet terminally broken sport of college football is never going to be the same," writes Stewart Mandel at the Athletic. "Fans are now going to expect their school to fire a lame-duck coach as early as possible in the season to get a head start on hiring the next one," he writes. "And coaches who really want another job now have cover to leave their team early, even if that team has an opportunity to win the national championship."
Mandel digs into the particular rules, or lack of them, that led to what he sees as a monumentally "screwed-up" situation. College football may need a rule to bar teams from poaching coaches until the season is over, as the NFL has. "Or, they could institute a portal window of sorts for coaches to take new jobs, say from Feb. 1 to March 1, after the season but before spring practice." Maybe a cap on guaranteed money in coaches' contracts? But Mandel isn't holding his breath for any changes. "In the annals of college athletics hypocrisy, this particular milestone qualifies as an all-timer," he writes, predicting that Kiffin "won't be the last." Read the full piece.