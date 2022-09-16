One Question on This Week's Migrant Moves: Who's Perla?

(Newser) – Immigration re-entered the national conversation in a big way this week thanks to high-profile moves by GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas. DeSantis sent two planeloads of newly arrived migrants to Martha's Vineyard, while Abbott shipped two busloads of people to the DC residence of Kamala Harris. The fallout:

Litigation? Axios reports that White House officials were discussing possible "litigation options" against Republican governors who make such moves. For months now, DeSantis and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona have been regularly sending buses of migrants to Democratic-run cites such as New York and Chicago, as well as DC. This comes amid sky-high numbers of arrivals of migrants at the border, roughly 8,500 a day.

Axios reports that White House officials were discussing possible "litigation options" against Republican governors who make such moves. For months now, DeSantis and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona have been regularly sending buses of migrants to Democratic-run cites such as New York and Chicago, as well as DC. This comes amid sky-high numbers of arrivals of migrants at the border, roughly 8,500 a day. The arguments: Democrats accuse the governors of political stunts. “Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” said President Biden Thursday night, per the New York Times. “What they’re doing is simply wrong, it’s un-American, it’s reckless.” Republicans, though, say the moves raise legit questions amid record-high border numbers. "Right now Arizona and Texas and a few others take the whole burden, and other states ought to take their fair share,” said Sen. Mitt Romney. That Romney, a frequent critic of Donald Trump, is on board is a sign of how united Republicans are on immigration, per the Hill.