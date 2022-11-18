Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resolution: Let's Audit Aid to Ukraine

In the latest sign that a Republican-led House of Representatives might not offer Ukraine the same level of aid that has so far been given, a group of Republicans led by Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday introduced a resolution calling for the funds allocated to Ukraine by Congress to be audited. As the Hill notes, aid to Ukraine has bipartisan support among members of Congress, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were saying the group backing the resolution is a "minority fringe." The other lawmakers signing on are Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep.-elect Cory Mills of Florida, Roll Call reports. The lawmakers involved say they will also oppose future aid to Ukraine.

It's a privileged resolution, meaning it will be referred to a committee (it's not clear which one), which will have 14 business days to reject it or approve it for a House floor; if that doesn't happen, Greene can force a floor vote. Democrats will likely reject it before a floor vote takes place, and Greene said she'll reintroduce it in the next Congress when the Republican majority takes over. Kevin McCarthy, the possibly-soon-to-be House Speaker, has said he opposes sending Ukraine a "blank check," and Reuters reports other Republicans have indeed signaled that while they have no plans to cut off aid, they don't plan to be as free with it in the next Congress. McCarthy later clarified that he simply wants more oversight on the aid that is sent. In the National Review, Austin Dahmer agrees, saying Washington should shift is focus to the threat from China. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)