Goonies House for Sale on Oregon Coast

Good news for fans of The Goonies: The old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public. "We have a few interested parties right now," said realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property, per the AP. "It seems to be everybody's intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access." The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million on Zillow, where it's described as "fully loaded with history, nostalgia, and iconic level of fame."

Since the movie hit theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the home in northwestern Oregon's historic port of Astoria. The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film's release date, and welcomes thousands of people for the event. Owner Sandi Preston was known to have been largely welcoming to visitors. But she lived in the house full time, and the constant crowds were a strain that prompted her at times to close it to foot traffic. After the film's 30th anniversary drew about 1,500 daily visitors in 2015, Preston posted "no trespassing" signs prohibiting tourists from walking up to the property. She reopened it to the public this past August.

City officials, who restricted parking in the area, have long sought to mediate the tensions between residents and the fans hoping to see and photograph the location. "While the owner of this location from The Goonies is a fan of the movie and enjoys chatting with visitors … as you can imagine, it gets hard having hundreds of people crowding into your personal space every single day," the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce wrote in August on a Facebook page. For now, potential buyers of the iconic house don't seem to want to make it their primary residence, said listing agent Miller, suggesting it has drawn interest from people who want to "make it their passion." (Read more Goonies stories.)