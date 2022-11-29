Conway Spends 5 Hours With Staff of Jan. 6 Committee

Kellyanne Conway met with investigators for the House committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Monday for almost five hours. Conway, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump but had left his administration by the time of the insurrection by the president's supporters, told reporters afterward, "I'm here voluntarily." She also said she hadn't invoked her Fifth Amendment rights during the session, NBC News reports. Conway walked into the Capitol Hill meeting with Emmet Flood, who was a lawyer in Trump's White House.

Conway wasn't in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, but telephoned a Trump aide in an effort to get the president to call off the assault on the Capitol, the Washington Post has reported. Committee staff members declined to provide information about Conway's appearance Monday. She had not been subpoenaed publicly, and staff members would not say whether Conway had been issued a subpoena privately. In her memoir, Conway wrote that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and that his aides facilitated his refusal to accept the loss, per the Hill. "Rather than accepting responsibility for the loss, they played along and lent full-throated encouragement (privately, not on TV) when Trump kept insisting he won," Conway wrote. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)