7 Kids Hurt as School Bus Crashed Into House

The injuries in New York's Rockland County are not life-threatening
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 1, 2022 4:59 PM CST
A school bus involved in an accident is seen in New Hempstead, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seven children were injured Thursday when a school bus veered off the road in suburban New York, hit two parked cars, and crashed into a house, police said. The crash happened just before 9am in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, said the Ramapo police department, per the AP. A bus carrying 21 children to school veered off the road, scraped a telephone pole, hit a tree, and then hit two unoccupied vehicles, police said. The bus continued down a grassy hill, striking several trees and ultimately crashing into the house, they said.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said. Seven children were taken to a hospital. Five of them were evaluated for minor bumps and bruises, while the other two, both 5-year-old boys, sustained injuries that were more serious but not life-threatening, police said. The crash is under investigation, police said. The town of Ramapo, about 30 miles northwest of New York City, is home to a large Orthodox Jewish population, and the bus was carrying young boys to one of the area's private Jewish schools.

