In Netflix Trailer, Prince Harry Doesn't Hold Back

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries has a release date, and those eager to watch the six-part series—described as showing "the other side" of the couple's "high-profile love story," per GMA—won't have to wait long. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be released Thursday, with the second batch of three released one week later. Netflix on Monday released a trailer for the series, and it packs plenty of highly charged lines into the minute-long video, which closes with Harry saying, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth." Indeed, the BBC reports the trailer contains "a series of hard-hitting comments, which show no sign of any olive branches to the Royal Family."

The trailer begins with Meghan exploding on to the scene to a "royal rock [star's]" welcome ... then "everything changed." A photo of senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony is shown as Harry says, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories." The BBC points out the couple were not invited to appear on that balcony during the late queen's Platinum Jubilee. Prince Harry references a "dirty game" and the "pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution." Meghan at one point says, "I realized, they're never going to protect you." The Guardian notes Thursday's release of the first three episodes coincides with the three-month anniversary of the queen's death. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)