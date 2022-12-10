Taylor Swift Strikes Deal to Direct

Having been honored for her directing of two short films, Taylor Swift is moving to a longer form. Calling her "a once in a generation artist and storyteller, Searchlight Pictures has announced that it has a deal for the pop star to direct a feature film, Variety reports. The film, whose title, cast, and timeline were not released, will be based on a script Swift has written. The MTV VMAs bestowed two best direction awards this year on the star, per CNN, for "All Too Well: The Short Film"—which she wrote and directed—and "The Man."

Swift also has won 11 Grammy Awards and appeared on screen, in the films Valentine's Day, Cats, and Amsterdam. At Slate, Imogen West-Knights, who says she's a major fan, worries about the chances of a feature film being a success. Musicians don't have a great track record on film-directing, she writes, mentioning Bob Dylan and Madonna. West-Knights also worries about the reaction from millions of Swifties like her if the reviews are anything less than laudatory. The full piece is here. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)