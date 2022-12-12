Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer known for such hits as "Moscow Mule" and "I Like It," performed in Mexico City on Friday and Saturday night, the final shows on his World's Hottest Tour across North America and Latin America, and he was filled with gratitude afterward. "Wow!!! What a night!!!" he wrote in Spanish on Twitter. "Thank you Mexico!!! Thank you America for the best experience of my life!!!!" Some of the 28-year-old star's fans who tried to attend the Friday performance, however, may have a somewhat different take, after being denied entry to Azteca Stadium due to a Ticketmaster fiasco over fake tickets, USA Today reports.

It's still not entirely clear what happened, but the ticket sales and distribution giant says an "unprecedented" number of false tickets were sold, "which caused an extraordinary crowd and an intermittent operation of our system," per a Ticketmaster statement. The statement goes on to say that the chaos over the fake tickets "generated confusion and complicated admission to the stadium, with the regrettable consequence that some legitimate ticketholders were denied entrance." "They told me my ticket had either been canceled or was a fake," one longtime fan who'd bought a legitimate ticket back in February and camped outside the stadium since Thursday tells the Washington Post, noting that even showing her receipt and Ticketmaster account didn't gain her entry.

"I didn't come from Isla Mujeres to have them do this to me," another upset fan tells CNN. "I paid [about $455] for the ticket at Ticketmaster." The Post notes that while Ticketmaster uses a mostly digital ticket system in the US, it still doles out paper tickets in Mexico, making it easier for fake tickets to proliferate. Ticketmaster Mexico issued an apology following the concert and promised that all fans who'd had real tickets would be refunded. It also noted it would be teaming up with Mexico's Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer to "clarify the facts, attend to and reply to the affected consumers." (Read more Ticketmaster stories.)