Twitter Suspends Account Musk Said He Wouldn't Ban

Account tracked billionaire's private jet
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 14, 2022 12:16 PM CST
Twitter Suspends Account Musk Said He Wouldn't Ban
Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at the ONS (Offshore Northern Seas) fair on sustainable energy in Stavanger, Norway, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.   (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

An account that Elon Musk pointed to as an example of his "commitment to free speech" at Twitter has been suspended. The @ElonJet account, which tracked the movement of Musk's private jet, was suspended Wednesday, days after its operator said its visibility had been limited, Gizmodo reports. Jack Sweeney, a University of Central Florida student, posted a screenshot over the weekend of what he said was an internal message from Ella Irwin, the company's trust and safety leader, directing her team to apply heavy visibility filtering to the account immediately, reports the Verge.

"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Musk tweeted on Nov. 7, less than two weeks after he took over the company. The @ElonJet account, which Sweeney launched in June 2020, uses a bot to track Musk's jet using FAA data. Earlier this year, Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to close the account. They exchanged a few messages, but the college freshman didn't hear from Musk again after he suggested the billionaire pay him $50,000—or offer him an internship.

Sweeney still has accounts tracking the jet on platforms including Facebook, and the Verge notes a review of recent posts there doesn't show anything out of the ordinary, making it unclear "what changed in the month since [Musk's] tweet." Musk "flew from LA to Austin last night right after my account was suspended on Twitter," Sweeney said in a Facebook post Wednesday. (Read more Twitter stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X