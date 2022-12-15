Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Did Instagram Dance Days Before Suicide

On Sunday, just one day before checking in to the motel where he would take his own life, Stephen "tWitch" Boss was dancing in his California home. In the last Instagram post from his wife, Allison Holker, before Boss was found dead Tuesday, the apparently happy couple can be seen doing a dance they planned to do every Sunday leading up to Christmas. Boss's own final Instagram post, as well as the previous post from Holker on Saturday, were both marking the couple's 9-year wedding anniversary. On Monday, Boss checked in to a motel less than a mile from his home, where staffers tell TMZ he didn't appear to be visibly upset and had just one small bag with him. The following day, shortly after Holker reportedly ran frantically into a LAPD station to report her husband missing, motel staffers found Boss dead in the bathroom after he missed his checkout time.

He had left his car at home, which Holker told police when she made her report, saying it was not like him to disappear like that. Page Six reports the motel where he was found dead was just a 14-minute walk from his Encino home. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officially ruled Boss's cause of death suicide by gunshot wound to the head and closed the case, saying there were no signs of foul play. Boss and Holker met in 2010 while filming an all-star season of So You Think You Can Dance and they wed in 2013. Holker had a daughter from a previous relationship in 2008, Weslie, whom Boss ultimately adopted, according to Page Six. Their son Maddox was born in 2016 and their daughter Zaia followed in 2019. Boss, 40, and Holker, 34, had talked about the possibility of expanding their family just weeks before Boss's death, Us reports.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 in the US. Online chat is also available at the Lifeline's website here. (Read more 988 stories.)