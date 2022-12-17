Musk Lets Journalists Out of Twitter Jail, but Ire Remains

"The people have spoken." That was Elon Musk's overnight tweet on Friday announcing the results of his most recent poll, which asked his followers when to unsuspend the various reporters Twitter suspended earlier in the week for what Musk claims was real-time "doxxing" on his location. What those who took the poll decided: that the reporters should be allowed back on Twitter immediately, by a vote of 58.7% to 41.3%. Reuters notes that the account reinstatements—including for New York Times tech reporter Ryan Mac, independent journalist Aaron Rupar, Washington Post tech reporter Drew Harwell, and CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan—came after much backlash on the suspensions. More on what's unfolded:

Bari Weiss, one of the independent journalists who's been helping Musk and fellow journalist Matt Taibbi roll out the "Twitter Files," wasn't pleased with the suspensions. "The old regime at Twitter governed by its own whims and biases and it sure looks like the new regime has the same problem. I oppose it in both cases," she tweeted Friday morning, asking for the journalists' reinstatement. Musk's reaction to Weiss: "What should the consequence of doxxing someone's real-time, exact location be?" Musk tweeted back at her. "Assume your child is at that location, as mine was." He apparently didn't like Weiss' lengthy reply to him, because a bot later showed he unfollowed her on Twitter.

Musk has claimed that a "crazy stalker" attacked his car while his young son was inside, and he blames the flight tracker account that he banned. But the LAPD says no police report on that alleged incident has yet been filed, per the Los Angeles Times; some of the journalists who'd been suspended had tweeted out that fact shortly before being suspended. Did the journalists dox Musk? That depends on who you ask and how you define the term, per an AP story that dives deep into the meaning of "dropping documents" on someone.