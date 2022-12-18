Cecily Strong Signs Off SNL

Cecily Strong and her characters have left the building, after an emotional sendoff from Elvis. The 11-season Saturday Night Live player appeared on the show for the last time as a cast member Saturday. The show's Instagram account made the announcement earlier in the day, People reports. "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!" the post said. Strong, 38, has appeared on the NBC sketch show since 2012. She missed the first three episodes of the current season while putting on a one-woman show in Los Angeles. Several other cast members made their last regular appearances earlier this year.

Tears arrived at the end of Saturday's show, the New York Times reports. Austin Butler, the guest host who starred in this year's Elvis film, serenaded Strong with a Presley-like version of "Blue Christmas." Strong also sang, and other cast members then joined them. Earlier, Strong had slipped out of her "Cathy Anne" character during the regular Weekend Update segment to address the audience about her departure. "I had a lot of fun here," Strong said. "And I feel really lucky that I got to have so many of the best moments of my life in this place with these people that I love so much." (Read more Cecily Strong stories.)