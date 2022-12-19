Is It the 'Dumbest Play in the History of Football'?

The NFL weekend saw the biggest comeback in league history, as well as what most are calling the craziest ending to a game all season. In fact, a post at ProFootballTalk calls it "one of the most unbelievable, inexplicable plays in NFL history." With 3 seconds left and the game tied between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots called a running play from their own 45. The teams seemed sure to go to OT. But after Rhamondre Stevenson ran 23 yards, he lateraled the ball to teammate Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to throw the ball back to QB Mac Jones. The Raiders' Chandler Jones intercepted, then ran back into the end zone for the winning TD. You can watch it here.

"I don't know what they're going to call this one, but it will probably have a nickname here shortly," said Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, referring to the tradition of naming crazy plays such as the "Immaculate Reception." Paul Gutierrez at ESPN suggests the "Error-maculate Interception." The bizarre 30-24 game has big implications: It dropped the Patriots to 7-7 and out of the playoff race for now, with three games left. The Raiders moved to 6-8, and the win keeps their playoff hopes alive. Boston.com rounds up pundit reaction, including, "this is the dumbest thing I have ever seen a team do," per Steve Marchand, and, similarly, "this is the dumbest play in the history of football," per SB Nation. (Read more NFL stories.)