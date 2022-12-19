Elon Musk Says Twitter Users Can Decide His Fate as CEO

Elon Musk is back with another Twitter poll, this time one that he says will decide his own fate as CEO of the social media company. "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk tweeted Sunday. As of 3am Eastern time Monday, with three hours left to vote and more than 14 million votes so far, "Yes" was leading with 57.1%. "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," Musk tweeted later Sunday. Replying to someone who suggested Musk already has a successor in mind and would himself "retire" to a position as chairman of the board, Musk said, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor." And to someone who offered to take over as CEO, Musk noted, "One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May."

As the New York Times reports, Musk posted the poll after banning more than 25 accounts that used publicly available data to track private planes, suspending the accounts of a number of journalists (then un-suspending them after yet another poll), and then rolling out a new policy barring Twitter users from promoting their accounts on competing websites, which quickly appeared to become one of the least popular moves he's made since taking over the social network. Even "Silicon Valley technologists and entrepreneurs" who used to back Musk lashed out against the new policy, the Times reports, leading to what the newspaper refers to as an apparent "crisis of confidence" on Musk's end. He backtracked on the policy, which now only bans accounts that exist mainly to promote competing sites, said he'd hold a vote for major policy changes in the future, and posted the poll about his own future as CEO. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)