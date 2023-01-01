Under the Weather? Do as Doctors Do

If you've been hit with a winter illness, do as the experts do—an approach made easier by the Wall Street Journal and HuffPost, which spoke with asked ear, nose, and throat specialists; pediatricians; and family doctors about what they turn to when they get sick. Among their advice:

If you're congested, skip antihistamines that have diphenhydramine as an ingredient, as it can thicken mucus, making it tougher to cough up.

Only take over-the-counter medicines for a few days in order to reduce your chance of experiencing side effects. One doctor notes that pseudoephedrine, which is in Sudafed, can up blood pressure over time.

Consider using a squirt bottle containing distilled or boiled water and the salt solution packets sold at the drugstore to flush out your nasal passages. Don't use tap water, or plain water alone.

Others take elderberry as a potential immune system booster, as well as extra vitamin C.

Up your TLC: rest (naps are good), eat soup, stay hydrated.

Up your nutrition, too. Avoid caffeine, eat good carbs for energy, and consume high-protein foods like chicken and peanut butter. Steer clear of alcohol.