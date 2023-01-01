Trump Hoped to Trademark a Familiar Phrase

The most recent drop of transcripts from the Jan. 6 House panel reveals that Donald Trump wanted to trademark a phrase he's used often about the 2020 vote: "RIGGED ELECTION!" The nugget came out of the House panel's interview with son-in-law and former aide Jared Kushner. The transcript shows that Kushner received an email from then White House aide Dan Scavino days after the race was called for Joe Biden, reports Insider. “Hey Jared! POTUS wants to trademark/own rights to below, I don’t know who to see—or ask," wrote Scavino in an email.

Among the phrases listed were "RIGGED ELECTION!" and "Save America PAC!" Kushner then forwarded it to a group of others, asking, "Guys—can we do ASAP, please?" Eric Trump responded that both web URLs were already registered, though it was unclear by whom, per CNN. A Trump campaign official responded that they could still register "Save America," and Kushner responded, "Go." Kushner told the panel that his role in all of the above was "operational" and that he wasn't sure exactly how Donald Trump wanted to use the "RIGGED" term. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)