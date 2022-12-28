Trump Tax Returns to Be Released Friday

Former President Donald Trump's tax returns will be released to the public by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, days before the new Congress is seated and Republicans gain control of the influential committee. The documents to be released on Friday will include the former president's tax returns from 2015 to 2021, covering the years of his campaign and presidency, reports Reuters. A source tells Politico that the returns obtained by the committee after a Supreme Court ruling last month will be made public Friday morning as part of the House’s congressional record.

The Democratic-controlled committee, which fought for years to obtain the returns, voted along party lines last week to make the forms public, but the release was delayed to give staffers time to redact personal information like Social Security numbers, NBC reports. Committee members said it was necessary to make the tax returns public to give context to its report on its findings last week. According to the report, Trump wasn't audited during his first two years in office despite the Internal Revenue Service's mandatory presidential audit program. The report also showed that Trump paid relatively little in federal income taxes in the years covered: Just $750 in 2016 and 2017 and $0 in 2020, per NBC. (Read more Trump tax return stories.)