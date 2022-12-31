Ginni Thomas: I Regret Those Post-Election Texts

Ginni Thomas still thinks the 2020 election was stolen, but the wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas says she regrets the many texts she sent in its aftermath seeking to have the results overturned. The details of Thomas' testimony before the House panel tasked with investigating the Capitol riot were released on Friday. Some highlights:

Regret: “I regret the tone and content of these texts," she said, per Mediaite. "I really find my language imprudent."

“I regret the tone and content of these texts," she said, per Mediaite. "I really find my language imprudent." Emoting: “It was an emotional time," she told the panel, per the AP. "I was probably just emoting, as I clearly was with Mark Meadows somewhat." Meadows was former President Trump's chief of staff, and Thomas exchanged multiple texts with him imploring him to aggressively pursue avenues to have the results voided.