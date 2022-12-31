Politics / Virginia Thomas Ginni Thomas: I Regret Those Post-Election Texts Wife of Clarence Thomas told Jan. 6 panel the election aftermath was an 'emotional time' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 31, 2022 6:00 AM CST Copied Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Ginni Thomas still thinks the 2020 election was stolen, but the wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas says she regrets the many texts she sent in its aftermath seeking to have the results overturned. The details of Thomas' testimony before the House panel tasked with investigating the Capitol riot were released on Friday. Some highlights: Regret: “I regret the tone and content of these texts," she said, per Mediaite. "I really find my language imprudent." Emoting: “It was an emotional time," she told the panel, per the AP. "I was probably just emoting, as I clearly was with Mark Meadows somewhat." Meadows was former President Trump's chief of staff, and Thomas exchanged multiple texts with him imploring him to aggressively pursue avenues to have the results voided. Still stolen: Thomas made clear to the panel she still thinks Trump won the election, which is why she was pushing Meadows and various state officials to act. She said she "hoped that state legislators could identify fraud and irregularities in a timely manner before it was too late," per Axios. Elaborating: “I worried that there was fraud and irregularities that distorted the election, but it wasn’t uncovered in a timely manner, so we have President Biden." No talking: Thomas insisted she never discussed her campaign activities with her husband. Besides, she added: “It’s laughable for anyone who knows my husband to think I could influence his jurisprudence. The man is independent and stubborn.” (Read more Virginia Thomas stories.)