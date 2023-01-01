NC State Announcer Suspended Over 'Illegal Aliens' Line

A longtime radio broadcaster for North Carolina State is in hot water after a reference to "illegal aliens" in Texas, reports the Guardian. Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely for the remark on Friday. While doing play-by-play for the school's football game, Hahn paused for a routine matter: relaying the score of the out-of-town Sun Bowl. "Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6," Hahn told his listeners, per ESPN. You can listen to the line here.

El Paso has been dealing with a deluge of migrants at the border, so much so that the mayor declared an emergency. In fact, the Sun Bowl canceled its annual "fan fiesta" because the city's convention center is being used to house migrants, per CBS News. Hahn's language regarding all that didn't sit well with his employer, Learfield Communications, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. “Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” the company said in a statement.

A post at the conservative Hot Air site thinks the suspension is ridiculous. "It was an ad lib, a wisecrack, a little bit of snark," writes Karen Townsend. "And, it was the truth." Hahn has been calling NC State games—both football and men's basketball—since 1991, and he was named North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and 2020. (Read more immigration stories.)