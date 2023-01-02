Colorado Library Shuts Down Due to Meth Contamination

So much methamphetamine was found in the air ducts of a Colorado library that it had to temporarily shut down. The city of Boulder says that after two library employees got sick, "higher than acceptable" levels of meth were found in the air ducts of the Boulder Public Library's public bathrooms, causing the library to close on Dec. 20 for further environmental testing, CNN reports. It will be gradually reopened starting Wednesday, but will not return to full capacity until, tentatively, Jan. 9, CBS News reports. And, the city says, "It is not yet clear if, and when, public restrooms will be brought back." Testing also found "a limited amount of surface contamination in a few discrete locations in highly trafficked seating areas in the south portion of the building," the city says.

"Professional remediation" is underway on the bathrooms and the affected seating areas, and officials say the furniture in the seating areas may be changed to something that can be cleaned regularly. The full remediation process could take weeks. “This is truly a sad situation and represents the impact of a widespread epidemic in our country,” says the library director. “The city is consulting with Boulder County Public Health officials and will take all steps necessary to prioritize safety. We are committed to transparency and appropriate remediation.” The two employees were medically cleared, and officials say there is no ongoing health threat to the public. (Read more Colorado stories.)