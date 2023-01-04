Speaker Vote Gets Rowdy After Alcohol Accusation

Things got a little rowdy in the House chamber Wednesday as members prepared for the third attempt of the day—and sixth overall—to elect a new speaker. Republican Rep. Kat Cammack nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy, but some Democrats loudly objected to her speech, repeatedly disrupting it. Addressing the House, she accused the rival party of enjoying the Republican disarray far too much, the New York Times reports. "Diversity of thought is a good thing. But they want us divided. They want us to fight each other," Cammack said, per RealClearPolitics. That was clear, she said, "by the popcorn, alcohol, and blankets that has come from over there."

The Washington Post reports that the Democratic side of the chamber "erupted" in outrage when Cammack mentioned alcohol. They urged the House clerk to correct the record, shouting, "Take her words down!" Democrats have remained united as the GOP drama plays out, with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries getting all 212 Democratic votes in every round. GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher also mentioned popcorn when he nominated McCarthy earlier Wednesday, the Hill reports. "Yesterday our colleagues on the other side of the aisle were tweeting their bags of popcorn that they had out," he said. "They love it. The schadenfreude is palpable." (Read more House of Representatives stories.)