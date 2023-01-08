Lawmaker's Reading Material Goes Viral in House Fight

The Kevin McCarthy speakership fight had moments of high drama among Republicans. On the Democratic side, California congresswoman Katie Porter went viral for a different vibe—she was pictured reading in the House chamber. Photos of Porter reading The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F--- were widely shared, reports Newsweek. The outlet and Fox News note that the move seemed calculated on Porter's part, given that her bright orange outfit perfectly synced with the book's cover.

Even so, that didn't stop fans from chiming in, including Democratic strategist Matt McDermott, who wrote, "You win Katie Porter. You win." The book's author, Mark Manson, even caught wind of it, tweeting: "We made it into Congress fam." The 2016 best-selling book is described thusly at Amazon: "In this generation-defining self-help guide, a superstar blogger cuts through the crap to show us how to stop trying to be 'positive' all the time so that we can truly become better, happier people."

It's possible we might be hearing more from Porter in the near future. Politico reports that she is expected to launch a bid for the Senate seat of Dianne Feinstein, who is widely expected to announce her retirement soon. “They’re moving real fast,” a Democratic consultant says of Porter's camp. “They have cash and are assembling a team.” Fellow Democratic congresswoman Barbara Lee also is considering a run. (Read more Katie Porter stories.)