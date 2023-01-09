California's Volatile Weather Isn't Over Yet

Californians steeled Monday for the latest of a series of powerful storms that have shuttered schools, toppled trees, flooded roads, and left tens of thousands without power. The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers"—storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow. Two major storms are expected to drop heavy rainfall on the coast and snow in the mountains over the next couple of days, per the AP.

The first of the newest, heavier storms prompted the weather service to issue a flood watch for a large swath of Northern California and the central part of the state, with 6 to 12 inches of rain expected through Wednesday in the already saturated Sacramento-area foothills. In the Los Angeles area, stormy conditions were expected to return Monday, with the potential for up to 8 inches in foothill areas. The Sacramento City Unified School District canceled school Monday, with six campuses without electricity. High surf was expected through Tuesday, with large waves on west-facing beaches.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people died as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days, and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous. He urged people to stay home and asked President Biden to declare a federal emergency to support storm response and recovery efforts. Since Dec. 26, San Francisco has received more than 10 inches of rain, while Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski area in the eastern Sierra, got nearly 10 feet of snow, the National Weather Service reported.