Ex-Cop Admits Copying Nude Photos From Drivers' Phones

A former Missouri police officer who secretly copied nude photos from women's phones during traffic stops is headed to federal prison for two years. On Wednesday, 31-year-old Julian Alcala was sentenced after pleading guilty in December to 20 misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, prosecutors said, per the New York Times . While on duty with the Florissant Police Department in early 2024, Alcala searched drivers' phones under the guise of checking insurance or registration, then used his own phone to capture intimate images and videos he found, according to the Justice Department.

A victim who discovered a deleted message forwarding her video to an unknown number contacted the FBI, which then uncovered 19 additional victims. Five were targeted on the same day. One woman told the judge Alcala had copied private medical photos taken after a surgery, per KSDK. Alcala has permanently surrendered his peace officer license, must pay $2,681 in restitution to two victims, and will serve one year of supervised release after leaving prison, the outlet reports.

Five federal civil suits filed on behalf of 11 people are set to resume once his criminal case concludes. One claims Alcala took nude photos from the phone of a 17-year-old; several others allege he sent the files to others. "The court's decision affirms that no one is above the law and that abuses of authority have real consequences," says an attorney representing a victim in a civil suit, per the Times. Alcala's lawyer says his client has entered treatment for sex addiction and "turned his life around completely" since his 2024 arrest. Alcala apologized to the victims in court.