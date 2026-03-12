Ex-Cop Admits Copying Nude Photos From Drivers' Phones

Former Missouri officer Julian Alcala headed to prison for 2 years
Posted Mar 12, 2026 7:20 AM CDT
Ex-Cop Admits Copying Nude Photos From Drivers' Phones
This image taken from video shows Julian Alcala leaving federal court in St. Louis, Friday, Nov. 25, 2024.   (Dana Rieck/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A former Missouri police officer who secretly copied nude photos from women's phones during traffic stops is headed to federal prison for two years. On Wednesday, 31-year-old Julian Alcala was sentenced after pleading guilty in December to 20 misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, prosecutors said, per the New York Times. While on duty with the Florissant Police Department in early 2024, Alcala searched drivers' phones under the guise of checking insurance or registration, then used his own phone to capture intimate images and videos he found, according to the Justice Department.

A victim who discovered a deleted message forwarding her video to an unknown number contacted the FBI, which then uncovered 19 additional victims. Five were targeted on the same day. One woman told the judge Alcala had copied private medical photos taken after a surgery, per KSDK. Alcala has permanently surrendered his peace officer license, must pay $2,681 in restitution to two victims, and will serve one year of supervised release after leaving prison, the outlet reports.

Five federal civil suits filed on behalf of 11 people are set to resume once his criminal case concludes. One claims Alcala took nude photos from the phone of a 17-year-old; several others allege he sent the files to others. "The court's decision affirms that no one is above the law and that abuses of authority have real consequences," says an attorney representing a victim in a civil suit, per the Times. Alcala's lawyer says his client has entered treatment for sex addiction and "turned his life around completely" since his 2024 arrest. Alcala apologized to the victims in court.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X