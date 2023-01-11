Naomi Osaka Shares a 'Little Life Update for 2023'

Naomi Osaka's break from tennis is going to last a lot longer—but the reason is a happy one. The 25-year-old star announced Wednesday that she's expecting her first child with rapper Cordae and plans to return to tennis for the Australian Open next year, TMZ reports. "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," she tweeted, sharing a picture of a sonogram. "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its [sic] the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she wrote. "These few months away from the sport has [sic] really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

Osaka has taken multiple mental health breaks in recent years and hasn't played a competitive game since September, the AP reports. The Guardian reports that before Wednesday's announcement, officials said she had pulled out of this year's Australian Open, sparking concerns she "may not return to the tennis court at all." In her tweet Wednesday, Osaka wrote: "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha." She added: "2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely." (Read more Naomi Osaka stories.)