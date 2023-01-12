As Proud Boys Trial Begins, Defense Points to Trump

Opening statements in one of the biggest trials related to the Capitol riot got underway Thursday in DC, as onetime Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four associates attempt to fend off charges of seditious conspiracy. In Thursday's opening arguments:

Prosecution: Tarrio and his men led a coordinated attack on “the heart of our democracy” in their attempt to keep Donald Trump in office, said Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough, per the AP. “These men did not stand back. They did not stand by. Instead, they mobilized,” he said. The reference is to Trump telling the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" during a presidential debate, a clip that was played in the courtroom.

Prosecution, II: "You will see the private communications, you will see the public statements, you will see their coordinated actions, you will see the celebration of the group's activities, they will attempt to cover their tracks," McCullough said, per the Washington Post. "You will know by the way they took direct aim at the certification of the election results, this is the direct result of their actions." To them, the election "was a fraud," he added, per USA Today, "and they were there to stop it."