Schools Chief: Staffer Knew 6-Year-Old Might Have Gun

But Newport News official didn't seize weapon before 6-year-old shot teacher: superintendent
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 13, 2023 2:55 PM CST
Residents of Newport News hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Richneck Elementary School first grade teacher Abby Zwerner in Newport News, Virginia, on Monday. Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student while teaching class on Friday.   (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Administrators at the Virginia school where a first grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but didn't seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system's superintendent said. Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, per the AP. "At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon," the superintendent told parents, according to a clip of the meeting broadcast by WAVY.

The online meeting was for parents only, but WAVY reported the station gained access to the meeting from a parent. The superintendent and a school spokeswoman didn't respond to multiple messages from the AP. Details about how they learned about the weapon and why it wasn't found before the shooting weren't immediately available. The police chief has previously said the boy brought the gun to school in his backpack.The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot in the chest with injuries initially considered to be life-threatening. Her condition has improved, though, and she has been reported in stable condition at a hospital.

Earlier Thursday, Newport News School Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law said the district will install metal detectors at all schools, starting with Richneck. The Jan. 6 shooting occurred as Zwerner was teaching her class. Authorities said there was no warning and no struggle before the 6-year-old boy pointed the gun at Zwerner. Police Chief Steve Drew has described the shooting as intentional. A judge will determine what's next for the child, who's being held at a medical facility following an emergency custody order. Drew said the child used his mother's gun, which had been purchased legally. It's unclear how he gained access to the weapon. A Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it's accessible to a child under 14 as a misdemeanor.

(Read more shooting stories.)

