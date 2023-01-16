Tomb Dating to Dynasty That Included Tut Is Unearthed

Archaeologists in Egypt appear to have discovered another tomb belonging to an ancient royal. An Egyptian-British team discovered it Luxor on the west bank of the Nile, in the area of the famous Valley of the Kings and Valley of the Queens, reports AFP. A government antiquities officials says the tomb appears to date back to the 18th dynasty of Egypt, a prosperous period that ran from 1550BC to 1292BC, per NPR. One of the pharaohs who reigned during the dynasty was none other than King Tut.

A University of Cambridge archaeologist on the mission tells AFP the tomb might belong to a wife of one of the four pharaohs named Thutmose during the dynasty. The bad news is that the interior is in "poor condition," says Egyptian researcher Mohsen Kamal, with inscriptions apparently ruined by ancient floods. The AP notes that the discovery is another in a string that Egypt has been trumpeting in a bid to revive its tourism industry. Luxor is about 400 miles south of Cairo. (Police recently foiled an attempt to steal a 10-ton statue of Pharaoh Ramses II.)