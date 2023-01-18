Report Released in Fatal Georgia Football Crash

University of Georgia football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy was speeding when her SUV ran off the road and crashed early Sunday, killing LeCroy and player Devin Willock, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt. LeCroy's Ford Expedition "failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway" around 2:45am following a celebration of the team's second straight national championship, according to a crash report released Tuesday, per CNN. The vehicle struck two utility poles, "cutting them in half," then "struck a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel," rotated clockwise, and "struck another tree with its driver's side," the report adds.

The 20-year-old Willock, seated behind LeCroy, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected as the vehicle came to rest against the corner of an apartment building in Athens, the report says. Victoria Bowles, a 26-year-old passenger seated beside Willock, also wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. She suffered multiple serious injuries. Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren McClendon, 21, who suffered only a minor head laceration, was belted in the front passenger seat, as was LeCroy, per the AP. The report doesn't indicate the precise speed of the vehicle, but notes it was over the 40mph limit. It adds 24-year-old LeCroy's condition at the time of the crash is unknown; no alcohol or drug test was performed. (Read more Georgia Bulldogs stories.)