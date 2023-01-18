Report Released in Fatal Georgia Football Crash

Speed was a factor in Sunday crash that killed Devin Willock, driver Chandler LeCroy
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 18, 2023 8:44 AM CST
Georgia Football Player Killed in Crash Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga.   (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

University of Georgia football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy was speeding when her SUV ran off the road and crashed early Sunday, killing LeCroy and player Devin Willock, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt. LeCroy's Ford Expedition "failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway" around 2:45am following a celebration of the team's second straight national championship, according to a crash report released Tuesday, per CNN. The vehicle struck two utility poles, "cutting them in half," then "struck a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel," rotated clockwise, and "struck another tree with its driver's side," the report adds.

The 20-year-old Willock, seated behind LeCroy, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected as the vehicle came to rest against the corner of an apartment building in Athens, the report says. Victoria Bowles, a 26-year-old passenger seated beside Willock, also wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. She suffered multiple serious injuries. Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren McClendon, 21, who suffered only a minor head laceration, was belted in the front passenger seat, as was LeCroy, per the AP. The report doesn't indicate the precise speed of the vehicle, but notes it was over the 40mph limit. It adds 24-year-old LeCroy's condition at the time of the crash is unknown; no alcohol or drug test was performed. (Read more Georgia Bulldogs stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X