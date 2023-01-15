Georgia Player, Staff Member Killed in Crash After Celebration

A University of Georgia player and staff member were killed in a car crash early Sunday, hours after a parade and celebration of their national football championship. Devin Willock , an offensive lineman, and Chandler LeCroy, a member of the recruiting staff, died after the one-vehicle accident in Athens, the university said. Two passengers in the vehicle were injured, ESPN reports. "Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department," the school said in a statement. "Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day."

Willock, 20, was a 6-foot-7, 335-pound redshirt sophomore from New Jersey who started two games for the Bulldogs this season and played in all 15. "He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach," coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. LeCroy's LinkedIn page says she had a master's in sports management and started as a recruiting analyst in May 2021. Police said the initial investigation showed that 2021 Ford Expedition, driven by LeCroy, ran off a road about 2:45am, striking power poles and trees. A 26-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries, and a 21-year-old male passenger had minor injuries, police said. An accident report won't be released for several days, police said.

Hours before the accident, per the AP, Willock retweeted a post showing him visiting with a young fan, who got to try on the player's championship ring, in what looked like a restaurant. The original post thanked Willock "for taking time for my grandson when he didn’t have to," adding that he made the boy "feel special." The poster bid Willock "Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!" (Read more Georgia Bulldogs stories.)