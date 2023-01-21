Nancy Pelosi has made no secret that it's going to be "a long haul" for Paul Pelosi, as he recuperates after an October attack in the couple's San Francisco home. Now, the former House speaker is talking more on that recovery process, in an emotional interview on HBO Max that will air in full on CNN on Sunday, per the Hill. Paul Pelosi—who suffered injuries to his hands and right arm, as well as underwent surgery for a skull fracture from the attack—is "very strong," but it's been an involved process to help him get better, his wife says, per CNN.

"Anyone who's had a head injury knows that you have to be very careful," Nancy Pelosi tells Wallace. "You have to be careful about movement. You have to be careful about light. You have to be careful about sound. And it just takes a while." She notes that "you get very tired," and that it's going to take some time for Paul Pelosi, 82, to get back to something approximating normal. She notes it will be "probably another three or four months, according to the doctors, for him to be really himself."

Nancy Pelosi is also distressed that her husband was the one who ended up being targeted. "I feel very sad about it, because of what happened, but also more sad because the person was searching for me," she tells Wallace. "And my dear husband, who's not even that political, actually, paid the price." For those without HBO Max, the Pelosi-Wallace interview will be shown Sunday on CNN at 7pm ET. (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)