This Might Be the Biggest Oscar Snub for 2023

Now that the Oscar nominations are out, focus is turning to perceived snubs and surprises of 2023. Most sites are taking note of the nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the lead actress category for her portrayal of an addict in To Leslie. It came about after what the Los Angeles Times calls "perhaps the greatest grassroots campaign in Oscar history." Plenty of A-list celebs joined the cause, including Amy Adams, who said, "I think this is the greatest female performance on screen I have ever seen in my life."

Snubs, II: USA Today thinks Viola Davis got snubbed despite a "spectacular performance" in The Woman King. In fact, Decider thinks this was the "biggest oversight" of the whole list. On the men's acting side, Adam Sandler missed out for the basketball drama Hustle, despite a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

Female directors: They were shut out, despite contenders including Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), and Charlotte Wells (Aftersun). The latter in particularly stands out as a big snub to Decider.