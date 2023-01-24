This Might Be the Biggest Oscar Snub for 2023

Viola Davis isn't nominated for 'The Woman King'
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 24, 2023 10:55 AM CST
This image shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick."   (Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP)

Now that the Oscar nominations are out, focus is turning to perceived snubs and surprises of 2023. Most sites are taking note of the nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the lead actress category for her portrayal of an addict in To Leslie. It came about after what the Los Angeles Times calls "perhaps the greatest grassroots campaign in Oscar history." Plenty of A-list celebs joined the cause, including Amy Adams, who said, "I think this is the greatest female performance on screen I have ever seen in my life."

  • Snubs: James Cameron (directing) for Avatar: The Way of Water; Tom Cruise (lead actor) for Top Gun: Maverick; and Danielle Deadwyler (lead actress) for Till are on the snub list of the Los Angeles Times.
  • Snubs, II: USA Today thinks Viola Davis got snubbed despite a "spectacular performance" in The Woman King. In fact, Decider thinks this was the "biggest oversight" of the whole list. On the men's acting side, Adam Sandler missed out for the basketball drama Hustle, despite a Screen Actors Guild nomination.
  • Female directors: They were shut out, despite contenders including Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), and Charlotte Wells (Aftersun). The latter in particularly stands out as a big snub to Decider.

  • Surprises: In addition to Riseborough being cited as a surprise nominee, others being included are Ana de Armas (lead actress) for Blonde; Paul Mescal (lead actor) for Aftersun; Judd Hirsch (supporting actor) for The Fabelmans; and the inclusion of Women Talking in the best picture category.
  • Taylor Swift: TooFab finds it surprising that Swift didn't get nominated for best original song for her "Carolina" in Where the Crawdads Sing.
