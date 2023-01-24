Classified Documents Found at Mike Pence's Home

Mike Pence just joined the list of former presidents or vice presidents in possession of classified documents. CNN reports that a lawyer for the former vice president found the documents at Pence's Indiana residence and turned them over to the FBI. No word yet on the subject matter of the documents or how sensitive they are, but the FBI and the Justice Department are investigating. They were found at Pence's new home in Carmel, Indiana, according to CNN.

“The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week, per the AP. He added that Pence was unaware of their existence. (Donald Trump and President Biden can relate.)