Classified Documents Found at Mike Pence's Home

Lawyer finds them at his Indiana residence, turns them over to the FBI
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 24, 2023 11:30 AM CST
Mike Pence Had Classified Documents, Too
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a fireside chat at the Ezell Recreation Center at The Villages, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Pence was at The Villages for a book signing event for his recently published book, "So Help Me God."   (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Mike Pence just joined the list of former presidents or vice presidents in possession of classified documents. CNN reports that a lawyer for the former vice president found the documents at Pence's Indiana residence and turned them over to the FBI. No word yet on the subject matter of the documents or how sensitive they are, but the FBI and the Justice Department are investigating. They were found at Pence's new home in Carmel, Indiana, according to CNN.

“The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week, per the AP. He added that Pence was unaware of their existence. (Donald Trump and President Biden can relate.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X