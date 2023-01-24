American Mikaela Shiffrin Just Made History

Exhaustion. Relief. Satisfaction. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin felt all that and more after winning a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday. Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short. “I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings," Shiffrin said, per the AP. "In the end of it, it’s like there’s too much excitement to feel. I don’t know if that makes sense. So it’s something you can't explain. So I just try to breathe a bit and enjoy it.”

Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record—between men and women—of 86 victories. Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s. What’s more is that Shiffrin is only 27 and could have many more years of elite racing left in her career. Vonn was 33 when she won her last World Cup event and Stenmark was 32. The record also comes nearly a year after Shiffrin failed to medal in six events at the Beijing Olympics amid big expectations. She didn't take long to rebound from her Beijing performance, claiming her fourth overall World Cup title at the end of last season. Now she's the most successful female skier of all time.

On Tuesday, Shiffrin led from start to finish at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, crossing 0.45 seconds ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.43 ahead of home favorite and former overall champion Federica Brignone. Shiffrin seemed exhausted and relieved immediately after finishing, bending over and resting her head on her poles and then biting her lips before going over to embrace Gut-Behrami and Brignone. Brignone told Shiffrin, “Congrats,” and Shiffrin responded, “Oh my god.”