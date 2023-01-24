Ukraine Deputy Minister Terminated for Allegedly Stealing $400K

Ukraine's deputy minister of infrastructure, Vasyl Lozynskyi, has been detained and fired after allegedly embezzling $400,000 of government funds. Lozynskyi is accused of conspiring with contractors to inflate the price of aid purchases, like generators, and then siphoning off the difference from the winter aid budget, the Guardian reports. He has also been accused of accepting bribes and kickbacks and of being involved with organized crime, Yahoo News reports. Corruption scandals were common in Ukraine prior to Russia's invasion of the country, and President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke out to reassure citizens after the scandal made headlines.

"I want this to be clear: there will be no return to what used to be in the past, to the way various people close to state institutions or those who spent their entire lives chasing a chair [a state position] used to live," Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday, though he did not specifically mention the Lozynskyi scandal. Anti-corruption investigators say they found $38,000 in cash in Lozynskyi's office when they detained him Saturday; he was fired Sunday. Other officials at both the regional and national levels are suspected of involvement in the scheme. In an unrelated corruption scandal, Pavlo Halimon, deputy head of Zelensky's party, was fired Monday over corruption allegations involving a Kyiv property purchase. (Read more Ukraine stories.)