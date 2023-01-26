Trump-Greene 2024? That remains the hope of second-term congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to NBC News, which cites two sources as saying the Republican from Georgia is vying to be Donald Trump's running mate. "She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP," former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who's hosted Greene on his podcast, tells the outlet. He describes her as "ambitious," adding that when she "looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back." A second unnamed source who's advised Greene says her "whole vision is to be vice president."

A Greene rep says she's focused on her new committee positions and "people shouldn't get wrapped up into rumors." However, Greene previously spoke with Trump about being his running mate and said she would be "honored" to accept. She also endorsed Trump even before the official launch of his campaign in November, per the Hill. Trump aides didn't respond to questions about a VP pick, per NBC. But the Daily Beast reports there's a short list and Greene is on it, alongside New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Bannon says Greene's efforts to help elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House even while alienating allies in the House Freedom Caucus show she's "prepared to take the intense heat/hatred short term for the long-term goal of being a player." "She's both strategic and disciplined—she made a power move," he adds. Greene, who confirmed she had Trump on the phone as she lobbied for votes for McCarthy, has already shown herself to be an effective money-raiser. She was among the top 10 House candidates in the 2022 midterm election cycle, with $12.5 million raised, per NBC. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)