Uber Eats Delivery Guy Interrupts College Game

Somebody ordered McDonald's at Duquesne's game
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 26, 2023 11:04 AM CST
The wayward delivery guy is at right.   (YouTube)

The refs had to briefly stop the Duquesne-Loyola college basketball game Wednesday night for the weirdest of reasons: A wayward Uber Eats delivery person started wandering onto the court, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Watch the moment here. The unidentified man looked a little lost while carrying a bag of food from McDonald's and searching for its recipient. Eventually, the refs stopped play to get things sorted out, much to the astonishment of the play-by-play announcers.

"I really didn't see it, that's how crazy it is," said Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot. "I just saw the video after the game. Our guys were dying laughing in [the locker room]. Guy had a job to do. He did his job well." And, yes, the food eventually made it where it was supposed to go—to somebody working the Pittsburgh venue's video board, per a tweet from Post-Gazette reporter Abby Schnable. Yahoo Sports is still trying to figure out how the Uber Eats guy got in without a ticket, though his employer seems pleased. For the record, Duquesne won. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

