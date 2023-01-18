It's been noted that Marjorie Taylor Greene is vying for more of a power position within the Republican Party, and it looks like she just made some headway. The Hill reports the Georgia congresswoman was selected Tuesday by the GOP-led House Steering Committee to sit on the Homeland Security and Oversight committees, led by Rep. Mark Green and Rep. James Comer, respectively. Greene—who was stripped of her seat on previous committees in February 2021 by House Democrats for her QAnon-tied conspiracy theories—seems ready to assume her new roles, especially when it comes to investigating what she calls the "Biden crime family."

"Joe Biden, be prepared," Greene says in a statement. "We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power." She also warns that "every three- and four-letter agency will now have to answer to Republican oversight." Another far-right GOPer was also handed committee assignments: Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was reinstalled on the Oversight and Natural Resources committees, which he'd been booted from in November 2021 after posting an anime video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging swords at President Biden.

Even the most recently controversial House Republican, freshman George Santos from New York, was given committee seats, on both the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, reports Axios. The Steering Committee's recommendations will need to get the OK from the larger House GOP conference. NBC News, meanwhile, lists the committee assignments doled out to the nearly two dozen Republicans who initially held back from voting for Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Chip Roy, and Andy Biggs; see them here. (Read more House Republicans stories.)