For the record, Dianne Feinstein has yet to announce that she won't run for reelection to the Senate. But that apparent technicality isn't stopping big Democratic political names in California from launching their bids for her seat. First came Rep. Katie Porter. Now fellow member of Congress Adam Schiff also is in, reports the Hill. Schiff tells the Los Angeles Times that he spoke to the 89-year-old Feinstein on Wednesday and informed her of his decision. "I have just tremendous respect for her and—more than respect—admiration and affection," he said. Feinstein, who's reportedly battling memory problems, is widely expected to announce her retirement soon.

Schiff officially launched his campaign on Thursday. "If our democracy isn't delivering for Americans, they'll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it," he said in a not-so-veiled reference to former President Donald Trump. Schiff chaired the first impeachment hearing of Trump, per the AP, and earned the enmity of Republican party leaders in the process. This week, new House speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he won't allow Schiff to be on the chamber's prestigious Intelligence Committee. (Read more Adam Schiff stories.)