Another Big Name Joins Race for Feinstein's Seat

Rep. Adam Schiff launches bid ahead of senator's expected retirement
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 26, 2023 10:30 AM CST
Adam Schiff Is Running for Feinstein's Senate Seat
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California is running for the US Senate.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

For the record, Dianne Feinstein has yet to announce that she won't run for reelection to the Senate. But that apparent technicality isn't stopping big Democratic political names in California from launching their bids for her seat. First came Rep. Katie Porter. Now fellow member of Congress Adam Schiff also is in, reports the Hill. Schiff tells the Los Angeles Times that he spoke to the 89-year-old Feinstein on Wednesday and informed her of his decision. "I have just tremendous respect for her and—more than respect—admiration and affection," he said. Feinstein, who's reportedly battling memory problems, is widely expected to announce her retirement soon.

Schiff officially launched his campaign on Thursday. "If our democracy isn't delivering for Americans, they'll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it," he said in a not-so-veiled reference to former President Donald Trump. Schiff chaired the first impeachment hearing of Trump, per the AP, and earned the enmity of Republican party leaders in the process. This week, new House speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he won't allow Schiff to be on the chamber's prestigious Intelligence Committee. (Read more Adam Schiff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X