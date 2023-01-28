Crews Search for Tiny, Radioactive Capsule

Somewhere in the vastness of Western Australia is a small capsule, 0.31 inches by 0.24 inches, and a frantic search is on—because it holds radioactive material. Officials think the capsule fell off a truck after being picked up at a mine site north of Newman, in the Pilbara region, on its way to a depot in Malaga, near Perth. Inside is a small amount of Caesium-137, a radioactive substance that could cause harm if touched, the BBC reports. Australians have been warned not to approach the capsule if they find it.

Teams with handheld radiation detection devices and metal detectors are searching 22 miles of highway along the truck's 870-mile route, per the AP. "What we're not doing is trying to find a tiny little device by eyesight," said an emergency official. One expert said the capsule emits a "reasonable" amount of radiation. It could cause radiation burns and, eventually, cancer but can't be weaponized, he said. Officials said Saturday it was two weeks after pickup before anyone realized the capsule was missing, per the Guardian. "Our concern is that someone will pick it up, not knowing what it is," the expert said, per the BBC. "They may think it is something interesting and keep it, or keep it in their room, keep it in their car, or give it to someone." (Read more Western Australia stories.)