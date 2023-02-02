Robert Kraft Has One Last Request of Tom Brady

Might Tom Brady un-retire again? Maybe, but not to take the field once more. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggested Thursday on CNN that Brady sign a one-day contract so he could retire as a Patriot. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," Kraft said. "To us, he is, always has been, and always will be a Patriot." Brady himself hasn't publicly weighed in on the idea.

Brady won six Super Bowls with New England before heading for Tampa Bay, where he won a seventh. As Yahoo Sports notes, Brady didn't exactly leave the Patriots on great terms, but his long and legendary career with the team might outweigh that. In his CNN appearance, Kraft recalled how Brady—after being selected No. 199 overall and in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft—introduced himself to the owner at training camp. "I'm the best decision your franchise has ever made," the QB said. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)