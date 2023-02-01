One Year After 'Retiring,' Tom Brady Says It's for Real

Tom Brady says he's finally at the end of the road. The 45-year-old announced he is retiring after 23 years in the NFL in a video posted Wednesday to social media. ESPN reports the news comes exactly one year after Brady last announced his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022; he reversed that decision 40 days later and played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this last season.

"I'm retiring. For good," he says in a nearly minute-long video posted to Twitter. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors—I could go on forever, there's too many, Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all." (Read more Tom Brady stories.)