NBA Adjusts TV Schedule as LeBron Nears a Huge Moment

LeBron James scored 27 points Saturday night for his Los Angeles Lakers, a pretty routine outing for the superstar except for one thing: He is now just 36 points away from the NBA scoring record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, reports Yahoo Sports. The 38-year-old has a decent chance of breaking the mark at his next game Tuesday, and the NBA has adjusted its TV schedule to make sure the milestone is aired nationally on TNT, reports the AP. If James fails to hit the milestone at home against Oklahoma on Tuesday, his next chance would be at home Thursday against Milwaukee. That will game also will be aired on TNT.

“I’m tired as hell," James said after Saturday's game, a 131-126 loss to New Orleans. But "I’ll be ready to go on Tuesday,” he added. A profile of James in the New York Times notes that he scored his first two points on Oct. 29, 2003. It also notes that he has a production company, an HBO show, movie appearances, and a foundation that helps students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. “Hopefully I made an impact enough so people appreciate what I did, and still appreciate what I did off the floor as well, even when I’m done,” James says. (He also became a billionaire last year.)