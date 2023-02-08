Politics / President Biden Parents of Tyre Nichols Receive Standing Ovation As does California shooting hero Brandon Tsay By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Feb 7, 2023 9:46 PM CST Copied RowVaughn Wells, third from left, mother of Tyre Nichols, and her husband Rodney Wells, second from left, are recognized by President Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) View 2 more images President Biden addressed gun violence and police reform in two notable moments during his State of the Union address: Tyre Nichols: The parents of Tyre Nichols, the man who died after a beating by Memphis police officers, received a standing ovation as Biden recognized them. “Let’s do what we know in our hearts we need to do," said Biden to lawmakers after acknowledging Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells. "Let’s come together to finish the job on police reform." He added, per the AP, “What happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better." California hero: Biden also recognized Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a gunman at a dance studio last month in Monterey Park. "Ban assault weapons now," the president implored lawmakers, per the New York Times. (Read more President Biden stories.) View 2 more images