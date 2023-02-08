Parents of Tyre Nichols Receive Standing Ovation

As does California shooting hero Brandon Tsay
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 7, 2023 9:46 PM CST
Tyre Nichols' Parents Get Standing Ovation
RowVaughn Wells, third from left, mother of Tyre Nichols, and her husband Rodney Wells, second from left, are recognized by President Biden.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden addressed gun violence and police reform in two notable moments during his State of the Union address:

  • Tyre Nichols: The parents of Tyre Nichols, the man who died after a beating by Memphis police officers, received a standing ovation as Biden recognized them. “Let’s do what we know in our hearts we need to do," said Biden to lawmakers after acknowledging Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells. "Let’s come together to finish the job on police reform." He added, per the AP, “What happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better."

(Read more President Biden stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X