Trump Wanted Mocking Tweet Taken Down

Democrats in the Twitter hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill got what they were looking for from a witness of their own. They'd invited Anika Collier Navaroli, a Twitter whistleblower, to the House hearing in which Republicans said they were examining government efforts to suppress free speech, the Washington Post reports. Navaroli brought a revelation that Democrats said reflected hypocrisy on the issue: Donald Trump's White House had asked Twitter in 2019 to remove a celebrity post mocking the president.

The tiff began when Trump tweeted that model and online personality Chrissy Teigen was "filthy mouthed" while calling her husband, musician John Legend, "boring," per NBC News. Trump complained that Legend wasn't giving him sufficient credit for passage of a criminal justice reform bill. Teigen's derogatory post in response used an obscenity or two—which the witness duly read into the record Wednesday. Twitter decided the post should remain because it didn't violate the site's rule allowing up to three insults per post. The tweet can be found here. It's been retweeted more than 100,000 times, per the Post. (Read more Twitter stories.)