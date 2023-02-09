John Fetterman Hospitalized

Sen. John Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night after getting lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat. Fetterman, who beat Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania race for the seat, suffered a stroke while campaigning, but his campaign says this incident does not appear to be related to that, Fox News reports. His communications director says initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, the AP reports. More tests are being carried out as Fetterman remains hospitalized for observation. "He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it," his communications director says. (Read more John Fetterman stories.)