Congresswoman Assaulted in DC Elevator

A Minnesota congresswoman says she is OK after being physically assaulted in her apartment building Thursday morning, reports the Star Tribune. The office of Angie Craig released a statement saying the assault happened about 7:15am in an elevator. "Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," says the statement, per KARE11.

The release provided no further details of the assault itself but says there is no evidence to suggest it was politically motivated, notes the Hill. The 50-year-old Craig is a Democrat who was elected to her third term last fall. She is the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Minnesota, notes NBC News. Craig keeps an apartment in DC but resides permanently in her home state. The congresswoman called 911 herself and thanked police for a quick response, according to the statement. (Read more congresswoman stories.)