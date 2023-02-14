Child Actor Who Was on 7 Seasons of NYPD Blue Dead at 27

Austin Majors, the actor best known for playing the young son of the main character on NYPD Blue for seven seasons, is dead at 27. Majors, who played Theo Sipowicz, the son of Dennis Franz's character Det. Andy Sipowicz, died Saturday night while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. A source tells the gossip site no foul play is suspected, and that Majors may have overdosed on fentanyl. An autopsy will be performed, with toxicology results not expected for months. Majors won a Young Artists Award for his role on NYPD Blue in 2002 and was nominated for another for his voiceover work on Treasure Planet. He also appeared on television shows including ER, According to Jim, and Desperate Housewives, ET Online reports. His last listed acting credit is a 2009 episode of How I Met Your Mother.

Majors family says in a statement that he "was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing." The statement continues, "Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever." (Read more obituary stories.)